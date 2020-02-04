Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Issued By Raymond James

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Real Matters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$141.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.02 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

