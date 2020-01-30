Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for SL Green Realty in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.62. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

