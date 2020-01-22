Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Syneos Health Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYNH. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

SYNH stock opened at $63.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,039.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,121,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 540,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 389.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

