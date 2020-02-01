Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Corp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AOS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AOS. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

NYSE:AOS opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

