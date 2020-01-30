Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Antares Pharma Inc Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antares Pharma in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $630.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.36 million.

In other Antares Pharma news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,267,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $458,742.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,037.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Antares Pharma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Antares Pharma by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Antares Pharma by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

