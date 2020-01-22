Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BECN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 96,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 67,914 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

