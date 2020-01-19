Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) Increased by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) – Raymond James lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$378.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$431.00 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$7.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.04. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$4.88 and a twelve month high of C$8.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 216.67%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

