Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

NYSE BWA opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $25,429,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 32.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

