Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group Inc Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Sunday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFG. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,805.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43,341 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

