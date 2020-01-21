Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Eastgroup Properties Inc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EGP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $135.58 on Monday. Eastgroup Properties has a 12-month low of $96.49 and a 12-month high of $138.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day moving average is $127.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

In other news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $797,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,270,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,211,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 198.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 203,213 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,430,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 14.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

