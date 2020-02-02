Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for F5 Networks, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $122.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks has a one year low of $121.36 and a one year high of $173.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 824.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,587 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,575,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in F5 Networks by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 108,492 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in F5 Networks by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 97,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in F5 Networks by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 67,881 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $235,321.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,818.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,178 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

