Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lifted by Analyst

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Mago now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

HAIN stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,014,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 437,068 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228,868 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,288,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 223,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

