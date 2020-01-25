Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Boosted by Raymond James

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iamgold in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Iamgold has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

In other news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $790,700.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?