Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the chip maker will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $67.31 on Monday. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 29.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $718,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 17.9% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.4% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

