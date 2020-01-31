Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of JJSF opened at $168.70 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $148.43 and a fifty-two week high of $196.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.96.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $311.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 24.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also: Percentage Decliners