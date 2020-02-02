Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Decreased by Barrington Research

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LFUS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CL King upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $176.91 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $149.80 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,865,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,991 shares of company stock worth $13,890,241. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

