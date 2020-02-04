Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Inc Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.23. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MA. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $324.52 on Monday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $327.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 71,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 103,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,100,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total value of $12,351,944.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,486,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,734,789,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,601 shares of company stock valued at $103,218,157. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

