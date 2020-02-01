Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Lowered by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

NFG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:NFG opened at $43.19 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 134,770 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 786,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,604,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?