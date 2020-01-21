Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Shares of OC stock opened at $65.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.13. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $316,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,381.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

