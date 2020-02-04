Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered by Wedbush

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Paypal in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paypal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Sunday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

PYPL stock opened at $116.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal has a 52 week low of $89.71 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B grew its stake in Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

