Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Popular Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Popular in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BPOP. BidaskClub cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Popular stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. Popular has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

In other news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $515,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,566.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $96,629.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,377 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Popular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 702.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,357,000 after acquiring an additional 602,904 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 16.1% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 614,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,217,000 after acquiring an additional 85,125 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Popular by 5.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,437,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 19,714.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,761,000 after acquiring an additional 571,711 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

