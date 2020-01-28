Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SLM Corp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SLM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for SLM in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SLM’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLM. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer cut SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. SLM has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $11.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at $31,954,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at $19,026,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 102.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,621 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 189.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,783,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SLM by 75.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,301,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 559,521 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

