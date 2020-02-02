Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Cut by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.40. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after acquiring an additional 856,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 605,330 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 46.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $136,752,000 after acquiring an additional 490,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Starbucks by 14.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after acquiring an additional 482,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Treasury Bonds