Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Decreased by Analyst

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.19.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.55.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $134.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $137.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

