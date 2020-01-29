Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Trivago NV – Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Trivago in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). Trivago had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Trivago stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trivago has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $967.61 million, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Trivago by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Trivago by 265.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Trivago during the third quarter worth $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trivago during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trivago by 149.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 60,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?