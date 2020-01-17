Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Unum Group Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:UNM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

UNM stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 86.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 269,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 125,172 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 992,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,507,000 after buying an additional 94,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,839,000 after buying an additional 166,527 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

