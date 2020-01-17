Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $200.95 on Thursday. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Correction