Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55.

GGG has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Graco stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. Graco has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In related news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $2,453,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,750.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,049 shares of company stock worth $14,188,571 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Graco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 90,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Graco by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in Graco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 49,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Graco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 66,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,968,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

