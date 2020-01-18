Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By Piper Sandler

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.41.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $241.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.87 and its 200-day moving average is $203.28. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $247.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

