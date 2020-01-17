Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for At Home Group Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HOME)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of At Home Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HOME. Buckingham Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in At Home Group by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in At Home Group by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in At Home Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

