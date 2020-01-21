Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.46 Million

Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will post $89.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.20 million and the lowest is $88.94 million. Q2 reported sales of $67.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $318.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.59 million to $318.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $417.33 million, with estimates ranging from $408.21 million to $422.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.98.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,010,408.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $211,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,623.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,980 shares of company stock worth $7,802,903 in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,125,000 after buying an additional 363,780 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,076,000 after buying an additional 295,811 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,776,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,199,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,455,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,123,000 after buying an additional 91,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.70. 269,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.52. Q2 has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $93.63.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

