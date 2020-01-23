Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Citigroup

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Capital raised Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens raised Q2 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.71.

QTWO traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,098. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Q2 has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $93.63.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $211,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,623.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,010,408.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,980 shares of company stock valued at $7,802,903 in the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,125,000 after acquiring an additional 363,780 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 27.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,076,000 after acquiring an additional 295,811 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth $13,776,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth $10,199,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,455,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,123,000 after purchasing an additional 91,115 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

