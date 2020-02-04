Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:ATD)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 31st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.68 billion.

Further Reading: What is a support level?