Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $7.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.98. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $30.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $27.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.88.

Biogen stock opened at $272.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.57. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $338.87.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1,345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 628,233 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 10,997.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after purchasing an additional 339,706 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Biogen by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Biogen by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 255,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,443,000 after purchasing an additional 127,895 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?