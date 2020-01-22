Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 11.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

FR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of FR opened at $43.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $43.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,033,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?