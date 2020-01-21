Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Inphi Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:IPHI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inphi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inphi’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inphi in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Inphi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

NYSE:IPHI opened at $83.11 on Monday. Inphi has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.62.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $171,672.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,469.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Inphi during the second quarter valued at about $189,000.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

