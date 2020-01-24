Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Issued By Wedbush

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 162,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after purchasing an additional 286,314 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

