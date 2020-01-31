Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Federal Signal Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:FSS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $308.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,840,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,493,000 after acquiring an additional 117,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,886,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,967,000 after acquiring an additional 64,945 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 7.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,614,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,925,000 after acquiring an additional 170,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at $18,948,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 233.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 426,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,591,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

