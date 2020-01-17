Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Shares of FUJIY stock opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.15). FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion.

About FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

