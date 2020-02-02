Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.09.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $407.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

See Also: Balance Sheet