Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Parker-Hannifin Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Parker-Hannifin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s FY2020 earnings at $10.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

Shares of PH stock opened at $198.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $212.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.91.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total transaction of $446,847.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,353,676 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,163.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

