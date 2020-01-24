Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for PBF Logistics LP Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:PBFX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PBF Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 65.51%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. PBF Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

PBFX opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,080,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 704,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after buying an additional 44,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

