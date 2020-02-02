Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the coffee company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Shares of SBUX opened at $84.83 on Friday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

