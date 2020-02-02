Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accuray in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.89 on Friday. Accuray has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $346.31 million, a PE ratio of -194.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $50,650.56. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $28,520.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $84,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations

