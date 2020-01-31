Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Decreased by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altria Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2020 earnings at $4.41 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

MO opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,332,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,913,000 after purchasing an additional 281,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,187,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,368,000 after purchasing an additional 691,381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,063,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,777,000 after purchasing an additional 613,716 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

