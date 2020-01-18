Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:COG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COG. Citigroup began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

