Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Reduced by Analyst

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.17.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $95.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $109.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $4,681,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033,159.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $4,739,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $104,183,856.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

