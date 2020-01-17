Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) Lifted by Cormark

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.38.

CPG stock opened at C$5.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of -1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.24 and a 1 year high of C$6.30.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$769.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$798.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -2.64%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

