Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Envista Holdings Corporation Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) – William Blair raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Envista in a report issued on Friday, January 31st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

NASDAQ NVST opened at $28.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75. Envista has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at about $55,215,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at about $22,304,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at about $13,940,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,531,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at about $12,769,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

