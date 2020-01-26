Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinor ASA in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 44.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 131.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading